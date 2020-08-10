A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been found dead in a lake at Fiifi Pratt, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The unidentified man was found decomposed, floating on the lake with some body parts missing and his intestines hanging out from his anus.

The odour attracted some residents, who were bewildered at the level of wicked treatment meted out to him.

In an interview with Adom News, Assemblyman for Upper Nyanyano, Joshua Mireye, who examined the body, said the perpetrators cut off the deceased’s anus and inserted their hands into the opening in a bid to pull out his intestines.

The Assemblyman suspects the unidentified man was killed elsewhere and dumped into the lake to divert police attention.

Meanwhile, some residents of Fiifi Pratt are calling on the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the area because the crime rate keeps increasing.