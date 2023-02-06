Known to be from a family with a musical background, Akwaboah Junior has been contributing his quota to the music industry.

He learned how to play musical instruments and joined his grandfather’s band to perform in various parts of Ghana.

His father Akwaboah Senior also released hits like ‘Awerekyekyere’ enjoyed by the old and new generations.

Highlife artiste, Akwaboah has recounted the story of how his music career started.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness Show, he revealed that he got inspired to venture into the music business by a popular artiste who did not have knowledge about any musical instrument.

“We were playing at Ghana Music Awards. I played for the Patch band as a keyboardist for four years at the Ghana Music awards.

“One day we were rehearsing with an artiste, and there was a drum called a snare drum.

“He could not mention any instrument by name so I got angry about the fact that an artiste of his calibre knew nothing.

“I opened the artiste’s cubicle and found assorted drinks while we the instrumentalists had not been served even water after rehearsing with the artistes for two weeks. From there, it dawned on me that I had to wise up.”

He thought to himself, “after the music awards I will become an artiste. Because I knew I could equally sing like these artistes.”

“I’ve played for every artiste you can think of so I’ve paid my dues,” he touted.

The ‘Hye Me Bo’ crooner said he quit the band and stayed home for a year before he released his hit song ‘I Do Love You’.