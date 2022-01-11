Black Stars attacking midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, is reportedly cleared to join his colleagues in Cameroon at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Per a tweet by sports journalist, Saddick Adams, the Dutch club, Ajax Amsterdam has medically cleared the youngster to meet his teammates on Wednesday.

“Per my sources, Ajax medics have given the green light and the club may release Mohammed Kudus to Ghana on Wednesday. Ghana FA already preparing for his flight to Cameroon,” Sadiq tweeted.

The 21-year- old started light training last week with his club after travelling with the team to Portugal for their mid-season training.

He has not played since November when he suffered a rib injury in the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The Ghana Football Association is reportedly arranging a flight to bring Kudus to meet his colleagues on Wednesday.

Kudus’ imminent arrival might be a huge boost for the team after their slow start to the tournament as they lost to Morocco in their first match.

