Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan made his maiden appearance on SuperSport TV as a pundit in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The 35-year-old is part of a list of former players who were selected to analyse the games.

He was part of the pundits to analyse the Ghana v Morocco game staged at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo which ended 1-0 in favour of the North African side.

Sofiane Boufal’s 82nd-minute strike handed Morocco a narrow win over Group C rivals Ghana in their opener.

However, Gyan was not named in Ghana’s squad for the 33rd edition of the tournament.

The former Al Ain forward last played for the Black Stars in 2019 during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16.

Gyan played in every AFCON from 2008 to 2019 but will be missing the tournament for the first time in over a decade.

He is the Black Stars’ second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times across seven AFCON competitions.

The former Sunderland forward is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player for the national team.