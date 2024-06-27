An accident survivor, Grace Akosua Asamoah, has recounted how she was robbed of her GH₵21,000 in 2021.

Grace has said the robbery occurred shortly after a withdrawal from the bank, hence suspects it was based on a tip-off from an insider.

However, she did not disclose the bank or where exactly the robbery occurred.

According to Akosua Gold, as she is popularly known, the money was meant for a dental implant after losing all her lower and upper front teeth in a fatal accident.

“They took all the money and left me with nothing,” she sadly said.

The accident she recounted occured on March 15, 2024, while she was travelling from Jukwa to Cape Coast after receiving a distress call from her friend.

Six people died on the spot while several others were critically injured.

