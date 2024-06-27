Lawyers of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, a member of the board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project have clarified reports on a Court of Appeal proceeding on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Reports suggested the court has thrown out an application to restrain the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from discussing Rev Boateng in relation to the National Cathedral project.

Prior to Wednesday’s ruling, the founder and overseer of the Power Chapel International had lost two similar suits at the High Court.

According to the court, the grounds of appeal failed to comply with the rules of the Court of appeal.

It said, “the grounds are incompetent and inadmissible” and struck it out.

However, the lawyers have said there was no application filed at the Court of Appeal or any other court for that matter filed by the Appellant to restrain Mr Ablakwa.

“Further, the appeal against the ruling dismissing the application for committal for contempt has not been struck out or dismissed. The substantive appeal is yet to be heard by the court of appeal,” portions of a lengthy statement read.

The statement signed by Bobby Banson has therefore entreated all persons to disregard any publication or reports which do not reflect the record of proceedings as summarized above.

Read below the full sequence of proceedings: