Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Lawrence Wiafe, Nkwanta South Crime Officer has called on Police personnel to undertake thorough investigations before charging suspects with offences.

He said a Police investigation was crucial as it formed the basis for the summary punishment to be meted out to suspects, adding professionalism and accuracy must top their findings.

ASP Wiafe intervened presentation of investigation and Forensic gathering at the building capacity programme organised by the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) officers in Oti Region.

He urged the Police in the region to exhibit the highest professional standards during arrest to improve the existing relationship with the public.

The training drew participants from selected DOVVSU prosecution units in the Ghana Police Service.

They were taken through topics such as understanding Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Forensic Investigations and Electronic Evidence, Drafting of Charge Sheets and how to build a good docket, prosecuting SGBV cases effectively and efficiently, leading evidence in court and psychological effects of SGBV victims and visit at crime scene.

Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei-Owoo, Chief Director of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), urged DOVVSU officers to make good use of the knowledge they acquired in the prosecution of SGBV training to impact their profession.

He said proper evidence gathering and leading evidence in court needed prosecutors, who are well trained in the profession to win cases, adding failure to prosecute SGBV cases increased victim’s pains.

ALSO READ: