After many years of silence on what is described as the biggest school event in Ghana, ‘Skuuls’ Reunion is back with a bang.

The event has served as a networking and socialisation platform, bringing together alumni of various schools to relive memories of their school days.

This time, it is going to be bigger and better.

After years of its absence, Hitz FM has brought it back with a much bigger and grand experience by rebranding it Hitz FM Skuuls Reunion.

According to the Head of Marketing at the Multimedia Group, Mr Max Fugar, the event will take place at the Elwak Sports stadium on the 26th of November 2022.

The event, which was under the auspices of Joy FM for so many years, saw high schools from all over the capital converge under one umbrella to reminisce on old school days.

#HitzSkuulsReunion is here and happening on 26th November 2022.



Hitz FM takes over that experience, bringing a much more entertaining feeling and some new additions.

It is expected to attract over 100,000 old students throughout the country who would participate in various sporting activities such as ‘gari soakings,’ arm wrestling, and others.

The event, according to the organizers, will also witness live musical performances from some selected Ghanaian artistes.

Hitz FM promises to continue to promote healthy rivalry among schools, friendship, and sports.

Which Senior High school did you attend? Come represent your school and show us why your school is the best in Accra.

Hitz FM Skuuls Reunion is powered by the station which means entertainment, Hitz 103.9 FM.