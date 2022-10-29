Robert Lewandowski scored a winner deep into stoppage-time to send Barcelona back to the top of La Liga with a 1-0 victory over Valencia.

It looked set to be a frustrating night for Xavi Hernandez, who also lost defenders Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde to injury, until Lewandowski popped up in the third minute of injury-time to score.

Desperate to bounce back after a disappointing exit from the Champions League group stages, Barcelona dominated from the first whistle, eager to take the initiative.

The best early chances fell to Ansu Fati, who was restored to the side having been dropped to the bench for the defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The 19-year-old was through on goal but couldn’t find a way past onrushing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and minutes later he found the back of the net but was clearly in an offside position, cutting short his celebrations.

Lewandowski went even closer on the stroke of half-time, his header from Jordi Alba’s cross crashing agonisingly off the base of the post.

Valencia thought they had taken the lead against the run of play a few minutes after the restart when Samuel Lino finished confidently. However, the goal was chalked off following a lengthy VAR check which showed the ball brushed the arm of Marcos Andre in the build-up.

Gennaro Gattuso’s tactical tweaks ensured Valencia were much more organised than they had been in the first half, and they largely limited Barcelona to half chances in the second period.

There were warning signs though as Ferran Torres failed to connect with Pedri’s cross with the goal gaping before Lewandowski stretched to meet Raphinha’s delivery to bag the winning goal.

Victory sees Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference, but Los Blancos will play their game in hand on Sunday at home to Girona. Meanwhile, Valencia remain 10th.