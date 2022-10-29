New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has stressed the need for the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), to remain determined and resolute in working for the interest of the party.

He also implored them to at all times stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which has become the intellectual organ and the number one breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama made the emphasis when he addressed members of the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Boot Camp at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in Accra.

He reminded them of the fact that young people represent the life and soul of the NPP political tradition, and urged them to remain very instrumental in promoting the ideas and ideals of the great NPP tradition, which his late father lived and died for.

The MP who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) used the opportunity to task the TESCON membership to sell the good works of the NPP Government, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the very challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policy frameworks.

He said: “As the youth of the NPP, we may have a tougher responsibility, but breaking the eight (8) is a MUST DO for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because they have lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.

“We must prove beyond any reasonable doubt to Ghanaians why the party must not go after its two-term regime cycle. Beyond singing the chorus of ‘Breaking the Eighth’, we must critically engage our minds forthwith.”

The Yendi legislator also made a donation of Ghc10, 000 to support the programmes and activities of the Greater Accra TESCON and pledged to support the National TESCON when the need arises.

ALSO READ:

NPP decides: It’s impossible to break the 8 without us – TESCON leaders fume…

Francisca Oteng, a Deputy Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection advised members of the confederacy to remain loyal and continue to work hard for the party’s success in the 2024 election to break the eight.

Sammy Awudu, the immediate past National Organiser of NPP and Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), further charged TESCON to be good ambassadors of the party by propagating the good work of the Akufo-Addo-led administration and also defend the NPP whenever a lie is told on the party.