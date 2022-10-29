Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, says Ghanaians will applaud the President’s upcoming address on the economy on Sunday, October 30.

According to him, the address will touch on relevant measures to salvage the country’s ailing economy.

Speaking in an interview on NewsFile on Saturday, the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip said he is hopeful that Ghanaians will welcome the President’s speech despite the widespread public agitations about the state of the economy.

“I expect a general overview and measures that the President will put in place. And I’m very confident. I know that tomorrow after the President finishes delivering his speech, people will clap their hands and say that ‘yes’, there’s hope and we have a lot to do”, the MP noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 30 address the nation on the economic challenges facing the country and its people.

The President made this known in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The address is scheduled for 8:00 pm, and will be telecast on “GTV and on major television networks across the country”, the post said.

The address by the President comes in the wake of recent public agitations about the ailing economy.

At the moment, Ghana’s economy is reeling under pressure; a situation which has led to an increase in the cost of living as well as what some have described as a ‘galloping inflation.

The country’s local currency is also battling a fluctuation against the US dollar and other major trading currencies across the globe.

Coupled with graduate unemployment and the general hardship in the system, many Ghanaians have subsequently bemoaned the situation and called on government to speedily resolve the crisis.

For some, the President’s upcoming address, therefore, comes as a welcome relief amidst the prevailing challenges.

Meanwhile, government says it is working to put the economy on a better footing.