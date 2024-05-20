The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tolon Constituency Habib Iddrisu, has paid school fees for 500 brilliant but needy tertiary students in his constituency.

The payment is to cover the 2023/2024 academic year.

The support of the MP who doubles as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip forms part of his Soyalana Educational and Endowment Fund.

The lawmaker made the presentation at a brief ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

He noted that, the fund seeks to bridge the gap between the poor and rich in the constituency to grant all access to education.

The MP encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity and study hard.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP and pledged to use the knowledge and skills acquired to impact the constituency.

