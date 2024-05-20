The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has assured full cooperation with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on its probe into the sale of 60% shares in its four hotels to Abetifi Member of Parliament, Bryan Acheampong.

SSNIT has expressed readiness to provide all necessary information with CHRAJ, adding it has nothing to hide.

“Given the impending investigation by CHRAJ, management of SSNIT will not comment further. SSNIT will cooperate fully with CHRAJ throughout its investigation process,” portions of a statement from SSNIT read.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the processes surrounding the sale of six hotels.

The hotels include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa cited various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft in violations of constitutional provisions, specifically citing Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

But SSNIT contends that, it followed due processes meticulously throughout the sale process.

Also, it has reassured pensioners, contributors, and the general public of its unwavering dedication to prudently managing its affairs.

