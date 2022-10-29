Organisers of the 2022 edition of the National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana, have acknowledged The Makers Electronics Company Limited as Ghana’s ‘Fast Growing Electronics Brand of the year.’

The National Customers’ Choice Awards recognizes the brand that consistently delivers quality products or services to its customers and honors companies and individuals who go that extra mile for their customers.

The awards event, which took place at the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 28, 2022, was organized by KN Unique Communications, a leading corporate events management company in Ghana with international footprint.

This is the company’s 6th award in barely three years of its operations.

Two ambassadors of The Makers Electronic brand, namely, IBK, a seasoned radio and television personality, and actor Papa Nii, also known in showbiz circles as Osophagus, picked the award on behalf of the CEO of the company, Mr. Stephen Essoun.

The company now has eight branches, six within the Greater Accra Region, and two in Kumasi and Takoradi respectively.

The CEO of the company, Mr. Stephen Essoun, commenting on the latest recognition of the brand, said the company is still working on extending its branch network to make its services readily available in many parts of the country.

“When we picked up our previous award in 2022 before this current one, I mentioned that although I was happy about the recognition, we are more focused on our physical expansion. And today, I can gladly say that we’ve increased our branch network to eight, and we are not stopping. We’ll continue to cover more areas in Ghana to make our services readily available to all. I thank the organizers for this latest recognition which will inspire us to consistently satisfy our customers.”

Mr. Essoun is also the CEO of Hi-Lynks Communications, an organization he’s run for nearly a decade.

Other Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of The Makers Electronics Company Limited was on April 29, 2022, named the ‘Young Achiever of the Year’, 2022, at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards. The Makers Electronics also won Outstanding Customer Service award for the year 2022.

On that same April 29, 2022, The Makers Electronics also picked up two separate awards at the Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Awards, 2021, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The Makers Electronics picked up the Responsible Electronics Retail Company of the year for 2021, and the Responsible Emerging Electronics Brand of the year 2021.

The RBLEA, which covers the areas of banking, aviation, information technology, telecommunication, manufacturing, and retail sectors, mainly recognizes companies and individuals for their performance in the previous year.

The Makers Electronics Company Limited in 2021, also received the ‘Promising Company of the Year’ award at the Ghana Business Awards.