A victim of last Friday’s robbery which led to the death of a policeman between Miminaso Number 2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region has given a blow-by-blow account of the incident.

The incident, according to the victim, Nuhu Soale, occurred between 7 and 8 pm, after one of the robbers flashed a torchlight and signaled him to stop.

When he did, the suspect greeted him and asked where he was going and he responded.

After the robber asked him to hand over his phone and emptied his wallet, he[the robber] thanked Mr Soale for complying with his instructions.

Taking to his Facebook page, the victim added he was later marched to a scene where some victims were already lying on the ground and went to join.

To Nuhu, he would have considered the suspects the friendly highway robbers so far but for the killing of a Policeman after they discovered his ID cards.

Below is Nuhu’s full narration: