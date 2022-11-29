Former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, has cautioned the players not to focus on seeking revenge against Uruguay.

Ghana has set up a titanic clash against the South Americans at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar in their final round group games.

The two-time world champions halted the Black Stars’ chances of playing in the semifinal of the 2010 Mundial in South Africa.

Several football fans around at the continent have called on the Black Stars to seek revenge but the Legon Cities boss, speaking ahead of the game, has cautioned the players to stay focused.

According to him, the team will mess up their chances if they focus on seeking revenge.

“The Black Stars players must be told not to focus on seeking revenge against Uruguay,” he said on Joy Prime.

“When you head into the game with that mindset, you will mess up everything. We all want them to win but they stay focused and not to think of seeking revenge against Uruguay,” he added.

The anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana need a win or draw to progress to the last 16 of the tournament after beating South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium.