A father has facilitated the arrest of his two sons for their involvement in robberies and gun battle with police.

The suspects were on the run after they robbed some persons on the Bole-Sawla highway and further involved police in a gun battle at the robbery scene.

They have been identified as Ibrahim Mohammed, unemployed, and Ali Mohammed who is an ex-convict.

Ibrahim sustained gunshot wounds before the suspects managed to flee the scene.

According to their father, he suspected his sons to have been involved with the widely reported robbery incident due to the bullet wounds, hence called on police to verify or refute his suspicions.

The suspects were immediately arrested and Ibrahim quickly confessed his role in the crime.

He mentioned his brother, Ali and two of their friends as accomplices to the crime.

The two are currently in police custody for further investigation while a manhunt has been launched for the other suspects.

