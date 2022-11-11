Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that government will not airlift fans to support the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Ministry has been facilitating trips for supporters and other Ghanaians to the host country to support the senior national team during major tournaments that the Black Stars have featured.

However, with the current economic state of the country where many are reeling from the impact of the global economic crisis, Mr Ussif and his sector deem it unfavourable to fly supporters to the Mundial.

“…in view of the current situation our country finds itself in, the government has decided it won’t be financing supporters to the World Cup,” Ussif said on Thursday at a press briefing to receive financial support for the Black Stars.

“…interested Ghanaians desiring to travel to Qatar for the World Cup,” he said, “can do through Kenpong Travel and Tour, the official travel agency appointed by the Ministry.”

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports will, however, continue to appeal to corporate Ghana and the private sector, to support and finance some Ghanaian fans to provide symbolic support for the Black Stars.

“As an alternative measure, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Mission in Qatar, will mobilize Ghanaians and other Africans based in Qatar to provide support for the Black Stars.

“Irrespective of the challenges, wherever we are, and everywhere we go, let us rally behind the Black Stars in this World Cup Campaign, Qatar 2022, and give them our unflinching support to make another worthwhile history in their World Cup journey,” he admonished.

The Black Stars will open camp in Abu Dhabi on November 14 and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.