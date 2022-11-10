A study by the Kintampo Health Research Centre (KHRC) has identified transportation cost as hindrance to HIV management.

The findings published in the 2022 edition of the Journal of Community and Applied Social Psychology found that patients are not able to attend clinics regularly due to financial constraints.

“The majority of the participants indicated that unlike previously when an NGO used to support them, the cost of transportation to the ART clinic was now a challenge for their regular visit to the clinic and they often lack (financial) support,” lead researcher and fellow of KHRC, Ms. Martha Ali Abdulai said.

The study, titled “a qualitative analysis of factors influencing antiretroviral adherence among Persons Living With HIV in Ghana” sought to explore the individual and environmental factors influencing antiretroviral treatment adherence of Persons Living With HIV in the Bono East region.

Forty-nine Persons Living With HIV with an average age of 38 years participated in the study.

The research again found that patients were not satisfied with most HIV clinics opening once a week. They believe it increases the chances of meeting a familiar person.

“Some PLWH opined that holding a clinic for only one day in a week as was practiced in some ART centres did not only increase the waiting hours, but it also coincides with market days which increases the likelihood for meeting familiar people. Sometimes they travel all the way to the clinic, but do not receive a refill because the medication is out of stock,” she stated.

Again, the researchers found majority of patients, for the fear of stigma, travel long distances to other HIV clinics to get antiretroviral medication.

To avoid stigma or disclosure, some of them resort to disguising the medication bottles, hiding the antiretroviral, or denying or lying about their HIV status.

“The majority of participants in both the in-depth interview and focus group discussion said that they believe that when their community members or family knows their HIV status they will devalue them, may even laugh at them,” she explained.

Ms. Abdulai noted that this anticipation influences adherence to medication in that persons living with HIV may have to access and take the medication in secrecy with its consequent challenges.

Another finding from the study was that despite negative attitudes shown by some health care providers towards HIV patients, others were welcoming.

Religion was also found to help patients follow treatment.

“Both in-depth interview and focus group discussion participants positively reappraised their purposes in life post-HIV-positive diagnosis, because they believe they are still alive by the Grace of God. Interestingly, some PLWH also believed that HIV is from a deity. As such, they are predestined to have HIV. PLWH believes that ART is efficacious because God allowed it,” she elaborated.

The scientists recommend that religious leaders who are engaged as stakeholders in HIV care and support would benefit from tailored training on how to contribute to PLWH treatment adherence and well-being.

They again want superstitious beliefs and myths about HIV and antiretroviral treatment addressed to improve adherence to medication.

Ms. Abdulai however wants the public to take the necessary action to reduce the risk of HIV infection by adopting the much-publicized ABC (Abstinence, Being faithful, Condom use) approach to HIV prevention.