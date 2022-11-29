Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has penned a lovely message to mark her husband, John Mahama‘s birthday.

The former President turns 64 today, November 29, 2022.

Posting photos with her husband on her Facebook page, she prayed for God’s blessings upon Mr Mahama as she reassures him of her undying love.

Mrs Mahama lauded her husband for his love towards the family, stating he has been a dependable husband and inspiring father.

Scores of Ghanaians have joined Mrs Mahama to eulogise the former First Gentleman of the land.

Many have offered prayers for the celebrant amidst goodwill messages while others instead of writing long thesis, chose to use love emojis to communicate how they feel about the post.

Below is Mrs Mahama’s birthday message: