The one-week celebration of Mary Gyawubea Badu, the mother of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has been held.

The ceremony, which had former President John Mahama and scores of NDC bigwigs in attendance, took place on Friday.

It was held at Koforidua Jubilee Park in the Eastern Region.

Present to mourn with Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Chairman, Mark Oliver Kevor and other executives.

Former Minister Victor Smith, 2020 NDC Running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Prof Joshua Alabi, Deputy National Organiser, Chief Biney among others were also in attendance to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Auntie May, as she was popularly known, was said to have passed on on the morning of Monday, October 31, 2022.

The incident occurred at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

She was 84.