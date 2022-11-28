Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has admitted that his side, the Black Stars, are under pressure ahead of their game against South Korea later today.

The West African country opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal at the 974 Stadium last week Thursday.

In their second Group H game, Ghana will take on the Asian side at the Education City Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 13:00GMT.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 47-year-old said they are under pressure but was quick to add that they will secure all three points.

“We have to win now and we are under pressure but then so are they,” the Borussia Dortmund talent coach said ahead of the game.

Ghana are without a point with Portugal sitting top of the group with three points.

The Black Stars, who are four times African champions, will wrap up their campaign with a much-anticipated game against Uruguay.

Having exited at the group phase in 2014 in Brazil and failing to qualify for the last edition in Russia in 2018, Ghana are hoping to make history again in the Gulf country.