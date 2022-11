Accra was brought to a standstill on Saturday when Hitz Skuuls Reunion came off at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

At the event, there were numerous musical performances from various artistes.

Upcoming artistes opened the show and took the centre stage to thrill patrons at the fun-filled event.

Other mainstream acts also showed off their prowess.

Music stars including Kuami Eugene, Keche and Eno Barony also graced the stage and with exciting performances.

See photos and videos below: