Sexual concerns, including Premature Ejaculation (PE), are relatively common among men, regardless of age.

PE is when ejaculation (the release of semen from the penis during an orgasm) happens sooner than a man or his partner would like during sex.

According to research, about one in three men between the ages of 18 and 59 experience PE at some point. Premature ejaculation is regarded as sexual dysfunction. Sexual dysfunction refers to any of several types of problems that keep a couple from fully enjoying sexual activity.

It can be frustrating when it makes your sex less enjoyable and also impacts relationships. Have you ever thought of what causes premature ejaculation? Below are what we found.

Causes

The exact cause of premature ejaculation has been related to psychological or emotional factors, biological factors, but there are others too.

Premature ejaculation affects your sex life and your partner [DailyMail].

1. Psychological Issues

They include:

Early sexual experiences

Sexual abuse

Poor body image

Depression

Unrealistic expectations about sexual performance

History of sexual repression

Overall lack of confidence

2. Serotonin

Serotonin is a natural substance made by some nerves. High amounts of serotonin in the brain increase the time to ejaculation. Low amounts can shorten the time to ejaculation, and lead to premature ejaculation.

3. Relationship problems

If you have had satisfying sexual relationships with other partners in which premature ejaculation happened infrequently or not at all, interpersonal issues between you and your current partner may be contributing to the problem.

4. Biological causes

Several biological factors might contribute to premature ejaculation, including: