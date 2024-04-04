The shareholders of Hearts of Oak have approved the newly appointed nine-member board during the 6th Annual General Meeting held at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra.

The announcement of the new board members was made on March 27 ahead of the Annual General Meeting.

His Royal Majesty Togbe Afedi XIV, the club’s Majority shareholder, maintains his pivotal role as the Executive Board Chairman, ensuring continuity in leadership.

Noteworthy figures from the previous board, such as Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills, have been retained, offering their seasoned experience and familiarity to the reconstituted board.

Joining this esteemed group is Delali Anku-Adiamah, the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, bringing his expertise and perspectives to enhance the club’s governance.

A fresh infusion of talent to the board comprises Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, alongside Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa.

READ ALSO