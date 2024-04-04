Actor-turned-pastor, Timothy Bentum, has attributed his triumph over a 17-year drug addiction to God’s intervention and influence in his life.

According to him, his experience with cocaine was unusual because he did not suffer withdrawal symptoms.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he expressed his conviction that God turned his shameful experience into a testimony.

“I think God played a huge role in me overcoming cocaine addiction,” he added.

The founder of Timothy Bentum Ministries had earlier revealed that he was “enthusiastically devoted to the sniffing of cocaine for twelve years”.

Mr. Bentum explained that just when he was getting over his cocaine addiction, he developed love for the smoking of wee (Indian hemp). He told the press that he enjoyed smoking wee for five years.

“12 years of cocaine addiction, five years of wee addiction, in all seventeen years of addictions to the devil. If you find out how much we have done for Satan, you will understand our passion to do this for God. We have spent many years doing things for the devil and this is the time we think we can marshal for Christ,” Timothy Bentum said in 2017.

Reiterating this remark, the talented actor said it is incredibly challenging to break free from any drug addiction.

He noted that despite seeking assistance from a few clinical psychologists and mental health experts during his struggle with cocaine addiction, it was ultimately the intervention of God that aided him.

“Personally, I believe that I was in that place to help people and everybody I have helped, it is about first admitting that there is a problem.

“Admitting that there is a problem is about 20% of the problem solved, and so once the person admits it, then we can forge some kind of road to recovery.

“So number one is establishing that there is a problem, number two is bringing in the Jesus factor. Number three is breaking away from your regular friends that you hang around with and number four is making sure that you are always accountable.

“That has worked for me and those that I have met.”