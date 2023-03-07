Board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has insisted the club is in the hands of responsible men despite the recent misunderstanding.

His comments come after the fans prevented head coach of the side, Slavko Matic to hold training with the playing body ahead of their Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

The board and the management of the club have been criticised for remaining mute following the incident at the training at Pobiman.

But Dr Nyaho Tamakloe reiterates that the statement issued has addressed the concerns, adding that the club is in safe hands.

“Hearts of Oak is in the hands of very responsible people. Otherwise, I would not be part of it,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ASLO

“Secondly, we listen to suggestions and advise as leaders of the club but no one should tell us what to do.

“Thirdly, we have taken decisions we think that are not only in the interest of the club but also in the interest of the fans as well.

“When the issue came out, we issued a statement that addressed what happened.

“We wrote to the coach to keep his cool and not to appear at the training grounds. We wrote to the police and asked for security assistance not at his house alone but wherever he goes.

“We have come out with a statement but I will appeal to the fans that they should go through the statement carefully and they will realise that all their concerns have been addressed,” he added.

Despite the fracas, David Ocloo, who is the assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, defeated Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal.

The Phobians now sit 5th in the league log with 31 points.