Former Asante Kotoko supporter chief, Kwaku Amponsah, believes the club will still defend their Premier League title despite their defeat to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors were stunned by a lone goal.

Centre-back Konadu Yiadom scored in the 57th minute as the home side secured all points in the matchday 20 game which also doubled as the President’s Cup.

Kotoko now sit 4th on the league log with 31 points.

However, despite the defeat, Kwaku Amponsah, also known as ‘Chairman K-5’, says the Reds will still defend their league title.

READ ALSO

“Hearts of Oak have scored us but still Kotoko will win the league title. We still have games to play in the ongoing season and I am confident we will win the title,” he told Asempa FM on Sports Nite.

“It is the Super Clash; we beat them just us they’ve beaten us so we can’t stop supporting our team.

“They have scored us but to some of us it is normal, we will make sure we correct our mistakes going forward.

“We were supposed to pick these three points but we are not discouraged, we will ensure the team recover for subsequent games,” he added.