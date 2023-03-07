In a textbook case of a leopard failing to change its spots, a former convict set free on bail pending appeal reverted to his old ways.

While he would have secured his freedom and started afresh, Trustme Kauzani robbed two shops in Harare and relocated to a neighboring community where he opened a shop to sell the stolen items.

Police tracked Kauzani and arrested him after a shootout as he tried to evade arrest. He was shot in the calf muscle.

On Monday, Trustme Kauzani made his appearance in court limping from the injury.

The court heard that after being released on bail pending an appeal against his conviction in another robbery case, Kauzani wasted no time in taking advantage of his newly acquired freedom.

In the company of his accomplice only identified as Alvin, they robbed Classic Pose Boutique.

The duo allegedly assaulted a security guard, who was manning a neighbouring shop, with a blank rifle and a catapult. They proceeded to break into Classic Pose Boutique and stole clothes worth US$23 000.

They loaded their stolen loot into their getaway vehicle and fled the scene.

In a separate incident, Kauzani and another accomplice Gainmore Gamunorwa broke into another shop and stole designer clothes worth US$11,317.

Police tracked Trustme Kauzani to Gweru where they arrested him after a shootout. After being apprehended by the police he confessed that he had broken into two shops in Harare.

He also revealed that he had opened a shop and was selling the stolen items hoping to realize a profit. Kauzani led the police to his shop where some of the stolen clothes were recovered.