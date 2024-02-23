The Public Relations Officer of the National Ghana Registered Nurses’ & Midwives’ Association (GRNMA), Joseph Krampah is not surprised over 200 nurses and other health professionals have left Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad.

This follows the revelation by the Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, that over 200 nurses and other health professionals left the hospital in 2023.

The CEO lamented that the departure of the health workers is negatively affecting the smooth operations of the facility.

During an interaction with Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, and his team during a tour of the facility, Professor Addai-Mensah appealed to the government to allow authorities to replace the departed staff to enhance service delivery.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr. Krampah said the number quoted is even less.

“Our nurses are treated unfairly. The government is to blame for all that. If health workers believe going out of the country is the best option for them, they will leave” he said.

Mr. Krampah said they have tried to resolve this issue but government has not shown good faith.

He urged the government to improve conditions of service stating that when things are managed well, health workers will not leave.

On the way forward, Mr. Krampah said they will soon meet with the government how to retain the health workers in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Over 200 nurses abandoned KATH in 2023 – CEO

Good news for rotational nurses

Trainee nurses and midwives to protest over arrears