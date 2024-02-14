The Ministry of Health has assured discussions have commenced with the Ministry of Finance to secure funds for the payment of allowances to the Rotational Nurses and Midwifery Association (RNMA).

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) Isaac Baah Offei disclosed this following a two-week ultimatum issued by the association.

“The Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Finance for the release of funds so we will be able to pay them. As we said earlier, the issue has to do with clearance that we have to get from the Ministry of Finance before we are able to effect payment to them.

“So until that is done, it is going to be difficult for the Ministry of Health to say that they are paying the rotational nurse,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

Members of the Association on February 5 threatened a one-week peaceful protest over delay of financial clearance from the government.

They bemoaned government has neglected their needs while all attempts to seek redress have proven futile.

But Mr Offei has urged calm amidst assurances they are working on it but unable to give specific timelines.

However, he is optimistic the funds will be released soon.

“We are very hopeful, and we believe that a lot of work has gone in, a lot of negotiations have gone on, and we expect to deal with it as soon as possible,” he assured.

