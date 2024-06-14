Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has met with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to expedite the clearance of essential health commodities funded by the Global Fund and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This initiative is part of the Health Minister’s action to address the matter.

This follows a statement issued by the Ministry of Health confirming the receipt of GHC 7,429,694.39 from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of demurrage and other third-party charges to ensure the clearance of all outstanding Global Fund containers.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of this funding in its recent statement, stating, “It is expected that with the funds received, all outstanding containers will be cleared by the end of June 2024.”

However, in an interview with the media during a project inspection visit to the La General Hospital and Weija Children’s Hospital (both under construction), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye indicated he was taking a personal interest in the matter and would not rest until the goods were cleared.

To that end, a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the GRA on Friday, June 14, resolved that the clearance would be expedited to ensure the delivery of these life-saving medications, medical equipment, and other essential health commodities. This move aims to ensure these supplies are readily available to safeguard public health.

This demonstrates the minister’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring timely access to vital health supplies.

ALSO READ: