A new study has revealed the true market value of the squads poised to take part in this summer’s massively anticipated European Championship.

The study, by football results site Flashscore , analysed each player’s market value for every country’s squad that has qualified for the most anticipated tournament of the summer.

In first place is England, with a staggering squad value of £1,216,826,399. England’s gargantuan squad value means that in player value alone, it eclipses the GDP of 10 countries, including Dominica, Samoa, and Micronesia, among others. It’s also notably 205% higher than the average squad value across all nations within the competition of £398,914,671.

Jude Bellingham, midfielder for Real Madrid, is currently England’s most valuable player in the squad, with a current market value of £165,288,000 – accounting for more than 13% of the total value of the England squad. Harry Kane is the top goal scorer in the squad, with 52 goals over the past season across all competitions.

In second place is France, boasting a squad value of £1,073,094,000. France’s impressive squad value is 169% higher than the average squad value of £398,914,671.

The most valuable player for France is Kylian Mbappe, who recently announced his move to Real Madrid and holds a market value of £169,633,200 – notably the highest value of any player entering the tournament. Mbappe’s value alone accounts for over 13% of France’s total squad market value.

Portugal is in third place, with the 2016 winners featuring a squad value of £897,558,144 – 125% higher than the competition’s average squad value of £398,914,671.

The most valuable player in the Portuguese squad is Rafael Leao, the AC Milan forward, who is valued at £76,168,800. Surprisingly, despite international retirement speculation following the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the squad. He is Portugal’s top international goal scorer and most-capped player, with 128 goals and 206 national appearances throughout the years.

Spain takes fourth place, with a squad value of £783,849,000, which is 96% above the average squad value.

The most valuable player for Spain is Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, who is valued at £98,320,800. Spain’s squad is known for its technical prowess and strategic gameplay. The team also features young talents like Pedri, who has been instrumental in midfield and is seen as one of the future stars of Spanish football.

The Netherlands rank in at fifth place, with a squad value of £686,115,599, also 72% above the average squad value. The Netherlands’ most valuable player was found to be Xavi Simons, valued at £67,648,800.

The remainder of the top ten features Germany in at sixth, with a squad value of £679,044,000 – 70% higher than the average squad value of £398,914,671. Germany’s Jamal Musiala, a midfielder for Bayern Munich, is by far the most valuable player, with a market value of £99,684,000 – accounting for over 14% of the squad’s value alone.

Italy ranks in at seventh place with a squad value of £591,202,800, which is 48% higher than the average squad value. Italy’s most valuable player was found to be Nicolo Barella, valued at £64,326,000.

Belgium takes the eighth spot with a squad value of £510,603,599, 28% above the average squad value. The most valuable player for Belgium is Jeremy Doku, currently valued at £58,873,200.

In ninth place is Denmark, with a squad value of £357,553,728, which is 14% below the average squad value – notably the first instance in the top ten of this occurrence. Denmark’s most valuable player is Rasmus Hojlund, valued at £54,187,200.

Rounding out the list in tenth place is Turkey, with a squad value of £320,863,200, 23% below the average squad value. The most valuable player for Turkey is Hakan Calhanoglu, valued at £35,784,000.

Interestingly, the average value of the squads across all nations is £398,914,671, with the average player across all nations being £17,211,024.

Romania was found to have the least-valuable squad headed into the tournament this summer, with a squad value of just £73,284,780 – that’s 82% less than the average squad value. Romania’s most valuable player is Tottenham Hotspur defender, Radu Drăgușin, who currently has a market value of £20,874,000.

The average age of players across all nations was found to be 26 years old, with the oldest squad on average being Scotland, at 28.41 years old, whilst the youngest team was found to be the Czech Republic, at 25.23 years old.

The ten countries with the highest-value squad:

Rank Country Total Squad Value Most Valuable Player Player Value 1. England £1,216,826,399 Jude Bellingham £165,288,000 2. France £1,073,094,000 Kylian Mbappe £169,633,200

3. Portugal £897,558,144 Rafael Leao £76,168,800 4. Spain £783,840,000 Rodri £98,320,800 5. Netherlands £686,115,599 Xavi Simons £67,648,800 6. Germany £679,044,000 Jamal Musiala £99,684,000 7. Italy £591,202,800 Nicolo Barella £64,326,000 8. Belgium £510,603,599 Jeremy Doku £58,873,200 9. Denmark £357,553,728 Rasmus Hojlund £54,187,200 10. Turkey £320,863,200 Hakan Calhanoglu £35,784,000

Charlie Ford, UK Country Manager at Flashscore , commented on the findings, saying:

“England and France are two of the favourites heading into the Euros, and this analysis reinforces that opinion – the total market value of the players in their squads is closely matched, and considerably higher than Portugal in third place. But having the most valuable or high-profile players is no guarantee of success, and in every major international tournament we are reminded that underdog or less ‘valuable’ teams should never be written off and seen as an easy win, as was the case with Morocco in the 2022 World Cup, smashing expectations and managing to make the semi-finals for the first-ever time.”

Below is a table of extended results:

Rank Country Total Squad Value Most Valuable Player Player Value Squad value compared to average 1. England £1,216,826,399 Jude Bellingham £165,288,000 205% 2. France £1,073,094,000 Kylian Mbappe £169,633,200 169% 3. Portugal £897,558,144 Rafael Leao £76,168,800 125% 4. Spain £783,840,000 Rodri £98,320,800 96%