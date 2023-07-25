Three years ago, chiefs and residents of Teshie Praso in the Asante-Akyem South Municipality appealed for assistance from the government and NGOs to initiate the construction of a much-needed clinic in their area.

This request was made on the 14th of July 2021.

After a significant wait, a ‘Good Samaritan’ residing in the United Kingdom, Rev. Nana Adom, supported by The Church of Pentecost, took the initiative to construct a health centre for Teshie Praso in response to an Adom News report published in 2021.

Over the years, the community of Teshie Praso and its neighbouring areas at Asante-Akyem South Municipality faced numerous healthcare challenges, which were repeatedly covered by Adom News in their news stories.

Consequently, the chief and residents of Teshie Praso expressed their gratitude to Adom News for their impactful reporting, and this was evident during a recent visit by Adom News’ Isaac Amoako to the area where the ongoing construction of the health centre was witnessed.

Niikoi Sasraku II, the chief of Teshie Praso, couldn’t contain his joy and commended Adom News while also extending his thanks to Rev. Nana Adom and The Church of Pentecost for their support in building the health centre.

During the facility’s presentation to the community, Rev. Nana Adom, who serves as the Pastor at Grace Community Church Redhill in London, shared the motivation behind constructing the health centre for the Teshie Praso communities.

The health coordinator of The Church of Pentecost, Elder Alexander Kwame Nkattie Frimpong, also spoke to Adom News, stating that the church had set aside Ghc 700,000 to procure necessary medical equipment and support the health centre’s staff.

Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akyem South, assured the community that the municipality would play a role in the functioning of the health centre.