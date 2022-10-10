Celebrated musician Flowking Stone has filled Ghanaians with joy after giving a positive update on his brother, Kunta Kinta’s health.

The duo, under the brand name Bradez, featuring Okyeame Kwame, were a force to be reckoned with in the early 2000s, but each went solo when Kunta was hit with a stroke.

Speaking on the health of his brother in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Flowking Stone updated that his brother has stepped widely on the recovery road.

He revealed it took series of interventions, adding that his situation “was not a joke”.

In his words, Kunta’s illness affected not just their singing career, but his wholistic wellbeing.

The Dimple hitmaker disclosed his brother “lost some part of his memory. He lost some part of his writing skills and certain skills.

“We wanted him to go at his own pace and not rush him to come back. We didn’t want the situation where he would be in an interview and cannot articulate properly”.

Flowking made the revelation while commenting on the future for the Bradez brand in the Monday morning interview.

According to him, Bradez is set for a great comeback and they would test waters by releasing remix of their hit songs.

