Controversial gospel musician Brother Sammy has stirred up emotions on social media with his latest advice on marriage.

The singer asked couples who are yet to tie the knot to give themselves time to deliberate over the lifetime companionship since it can make or break them perpetually.

He described marriage as a cage, adding that, rushing into it has the tendency to destroy one’s life.

Talking from experience, Brother Sammy, in an interview on Joy Prime’s morning show, said couples should have children and forget about marriage.

“The advice I will give everyone is not rush into it. It is a cage, some people have married, and they are dying. Having kids is better than marriage. When you are ill, your children can take care of you, but your spouse can leave you in that critical time.

“Having kids is a blessing, to me, having kids is better than getting married,” he said.

MORE: