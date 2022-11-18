A seven-month-old pregnant woman has been stabbed in the neck to death at Asabaham in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Esi, who is a cement dealer.

The Amanfrom District Police Command confirmed Esi’s death.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that the deceased was found dead in her single-room self-contained apartment on Wednesday.

Residents suspect sister Esi was killed by her Aboboyaa rider with whom she had a heated argument on Sunday evening and went missing and later found dead.