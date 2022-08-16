A pregnant mother and her two children have died after a fire gutted their home at Ohwim in Kumasi of the Ashanti region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday night.

The mother and her children died when they got trapped in their rooms.

Residents say the fire in the three-bedroom house is the third time and some suspect arson.

The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Henry Giwah, confirmed the incident to Adom News, explaining the victims were found after the fire was almost doused.

He has advised people to make alternative exit points to escape fire incidents.

The charred remains of Philomena Osei and her two boys have since been deposited at the morgue of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

A team of police, fire and NADMO officials, who visited the scene, are yet to establish the cause of the fire as preliminary investigations are underway.

Video attached above:

