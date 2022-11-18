Ghanaian international, Kwesi Appiah, has graduated from Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom, where he studied Sports Journalism.

Appiah shared his success story on Twitter, and he was clearly overjoyed with his latest achievement.

Appiah, who is still active in football, successfully combined playing with education.

“A monumental day for my family and I,” he tweeted

The 32-year-old is currently on loan at Colchester United from Crawley Town.

He previously played for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as well as Peterborough United FC and Reading FC.

Appiah, who was born in England, committed to Ghana and was a member of the squad that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

He made his debut in Ghana’s 2-1 win over South Africa on 27 January 2015 and scored his first goal in the quarter-final victory over Guinea. Appiah was adjudged Fair Player of the Tournament.