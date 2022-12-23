In prospect of the festive season, Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Friday edition was exclusively a Carols Service.

The event was graced by the award-winning choir, Harmonious Chorale who performed numerous Christmas carols in both English and the local dialect, Twi.

Dubbed Dwaso Nsem ‘Bronya D3d33d3’ the programme was held at the forecourt of the Kokomlemle-based media giant.

It was a moment of joyful praise and thanksgiving coupled with breakfast for all who were in attendance.

Show hosts, Chief Jerry Forson affectionately called CJ and Akwasi Asempa took turns to display their vocal prowess as they led short ministrations.

Checkout some shots from Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei: