Musician King Ayisoba says he will only fight with his manager when he runs short of marijuana supplies.

The musician, who has performed on several big stages across the globe, says his manager can refuse to pay him his worth but when he runs short of marijuana, he will not take that lightly.

“I work with Panji and we cannot fight. We will only fight when he runs short of marijuana. I will fight with my manager if he cannot supply me with marijuana. He can decide not to pay me, he can decide to do everything against me but when his supply of marijuana is exhausted, we will fight,” he said on Accra-based Onua FM.

When asked if he is a smoker a coy Ayisoba said “how can you ask me if I smoke when I’m saying that when he runs short of weed supply, I will fight him?”

On his career, he said now, he does not chase money because money now chases him because he has invested a lot into his craft and has maintained the standards set for himself from the start of his career.