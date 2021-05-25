Former Bayern Munich coach, Hansi Flick, signed a two-year contract on Tuesday to take over Germany after the end of the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

“Everything happened surprisingly quickly for me and I am happy to be national team coach from the autumn,” Flick, who was the frontrunner for the post, said in a statement.

Flick led Bayern to six titles in the 2019/2020 season and also won this season’s Bundesliga crown but decided to leave the champions after 18 months in charge.

Low’s Germany crashed out in the first round in the 2018 World Cup and has been struggling to perform at the highest level despite an overhaul.

A 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November was Germany’s worst defeat in competitive football.