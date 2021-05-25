The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti Morkwa in the Central Region, David Vondee, has pleaded not guilty to an alleged $2.4m land fraud.

It is the case of the prosecution that the MP took the money from a businessman with the agreement to sell him 20 acres of land at Frafraha in the Adentan Municipality when he (MP) had no title to the land.

The MP pleaded not guilty to two counts of defrauding by false pretense and money laundering when he appeared before the Accra High Court today.

Following a bail application by his lawyer, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the court admitted the MP to bail in the sum of Ghc2m with two sureties, both to be justified.

Hearing continues on June 30, this year for case management.