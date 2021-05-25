Rebecca, a mum-of-one, who lives above the flat where it was taken, says the group checked the room after looking at the photo, but were left lost for answers as they found nothing in the background that could have created the shape.

The 30-year-old, from Coventry, said: “It’s a photo that sends a shiver down your spine – it’s actually quite scary.

“We were like, ‘oh what’s that?’ – it was quite freaky. We were all a bit freaked out and looked around the room as if to say ‘what could that have been?’

The friends had no idea what it could be (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

“We don’t know what it is – a few of us have said we think it’s a woman with long brown hair. There was literally nothing around us and it just appeared in photos – it was really weird.

“My neighbour who lives in this flat says ‘well, you should be more afraid of the living than the dead’ so she’s got that motto but I live above the flat and it goes through my head.

“I have thought while I’ve been in bed about dark figures being in the flat and coming into the bedroom – it has played on my mind a little bit in that way and has kept me up in the past.

“Since that photo I think the building is haunted – it has definitely changed my opinion about the flats we live in.

“We have heard some noises occasionally and we just put it down to ‘we live in a block of flats, it must just be the neighbours’ but we’re not really sure.

“We all joke about it now and we call her [the figure] Flo as we said that she ‘goes with the flow’.”