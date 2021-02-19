Been doing some thinking and realized there are so many ways I could continue to serve my colleagues in this industry like I have for 20yrs.

Just because I moved on to other business interests doesn’t necessarily have to be the end of my service to this fragile and still growing music industry.

One of the problems I’ve sighted amongst my young upcoming producers is the lack of opportunity to be heard by great, more-established artistEs and superstars.

Most of these young producers are stuck with super beats just because they lack the audience to pitch or showcase their stuff.

Moving forward, I’ve decided to begin my return to service with fixing that, and so effective immediately, I’m asking all producers who want the opportunity to be heard by superstars like Stonebwoy, Sark, MDK, Kuami Eugene, Mr. Eazi, Edem, king promise, Pappi, Jøëy, EL, Phlow or any other artistE to send their beat submissions clearly labelLed and with all relevant information including your name, your contact information, your target artistE etc. to: producer@imagevaultafrica.com.

With all assurances, protecting your rights and ownership as permitted by law, will be my topmost priority.

I can’t promise the artistE will take or use your beats though but I can guarantee they will definitely hear it.

It’s also important that you know I won’t have any interest in a potential deal between you and the target artistE; unless of course, you solicit a publishing deal from us to cover and protect your publishing interests contained in the composition/ song.

Have a lovely weekend and stay safe.

Hammer