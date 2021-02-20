Home Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines February 20, 2021 9:35 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Hawa Koomson: Should Parliament approve her as minister? - The Big Agenda on Adom TV (19-2-21) Kabani Chat Room on Adom TV (19-2-21) Adom News Survey: Four of five Ghanaians have misconception about vaccine (19-2-21) Emergency Power Agreement Termination - Adom TV News (19-2-21) Minority to move for bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into deal - Adom TV News (19-2-21) Pupil of Nana Avo Nwiah M/A school study under deplorable conditions - Adom TV News (19-2-21)