Guarantee Trust (GT) Bank Ghana has held it’s maiden autism consultation programme at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, East Legon, to counsel and create awareness on autism.

The five-day programme which started on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will end on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The Divisional Head for Corporate Communication and Experience for GT bank Ghana, Agnes Owusu-Afram, indicated that the programme is organised to sensitise the public on autism and how to care for people with autism.

“Autism is one subject that is not spoken about enough in our society but it is a serious condition that people are facing.

“This programme, therefore, is to help clear the misconceptions surrounding autism, and to offer guardians the best consultation on how best to cater for their autistic wards,” she added.

According to her, GT bank is embarking on this project as part of its contribution towards the development of the country at large.

“Guaranty Trust Bank came up with this initiative as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility,” Madam Agnes noted.

“This is our way of making a difference in society,” she added.

GT Bank is, therefore, calling on all people who are living with autism and guardians to participate in this free consultation programme.

The programme, which started in Nigeria and later to Ghana, is held annually for autistic patients. Patients get to meet specialised doctors from various countries to interact with and guide them on how to go about autism and to care for such people.

