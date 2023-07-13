Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Ghana Ltd, in partnership with its parent company Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), is organizing the highly anticipated 2023 Autism Workshop and Consultations.

This event, part of GTBank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives, aims to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for individuals on the Autism Spectrum.

With the theme “Empowering Voices for Autism,” the program strives to become a landmark initiative for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, providing invaluable support and empowerment to thousands of people with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Following the success of the inaugural edition held in Accra in 2022, which involved collaboration with specialists, consultants, and partner organizations from Canada, the United States, Nigeria, and Ghana, this year’s workshop and consultations promise to be even more impactful.

From August 1st to 5th, 2023, the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra will serve as the venue for a series of events designed to educate, empower, and connect caregivers, parents, guardians, teachers, and other interested individuals.

Led by a team of renowned specialists carefully selected from within and outside Africa, the workshop will provide comprehensive training and guidance on the effective management of individuals, particularly children, living with autism.

Participants can expect a range of lectures, discussions, and breakout sessions meticulously prepared to showcase the diverse talents within the autism community.

Additionally, the event will serve as a platform for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families to engage with subject-matter experts, exchanging ideas and experiences related to the nature and management of ASD.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming workshop, Thomas Attah John, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, emphasized the bank’s commitment to addressing neglected areas of society.

“Last year’s Autism consultations were a humbling experience for our professionals, as we witnessed the immense potential of these remarkable children,” he stated. Recognizing the value of inclusivity, he added, “Society flourishes when we embrace and celebrate the unique voices, perspectives, and cultures of diverse individuals. It is vital that individuals on the ASD spectrum are given opportunities to succeed and empowered to live life to the fullest.”

John encouraged individuals, parents, and caregivers of individuals with autism to seize the opportunity to attend the free five-day program at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

By doing so, they will benefit from the wealth of experience and expertise offered by the workshop, gaining invaluable insights into the management of autism and fostering a sense of community among attendees.

The 2023 GTBank Autism Workshop and Consultation promises to be a transformative event, setting new standards for autism support and advocacy in Africa.

With GTBank’s unwavering dedication to empowering voices for autism, the event aims to pave the way for a more inclusive and understanding society.