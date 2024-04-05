The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye perceives GRIDCo’s recent letter to the Minister of Energy regarding the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) reluctance to provide a load-shedding timetable as an attempt shirk responsibility.

In a letter dated March 28 addressed to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, GRIDCo expressed grave concerns over ECG’s failure to adhere to load-shedding directives issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).

But speaking in an interview on Citi FM on Friday, April 5, Mr. Boakye said GRIDCo cannot absorb itself from blame.

“GRIDCo is aware of the generational gap in the power sector and all other stakeholders are aware of the challenges affecting the sector so the letter to the Energy Minister is to officially take itself out of what is happening in the sector because the gas to generate the power is not enough.”

GRIDCo in its letter stated that, ECG’s non-compliance to National System Control Center’s directive poses a significant risk to the stability of the power grid, citing instances where ECG’s failure to comply has led to a drop in system frequency in some areas.

Mr. Boakye also stressed the possible impact the current power challenges will have on the revenue capabilities of the ECG.

“Burkinabe authorities communicated recently about the power challenges to their people and said they are considering getting a power plant, which will be a shoot in our foot” he added.

