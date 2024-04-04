The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is on the hunt for a teen who mischievously sprinkled viagra in a church water tank during a service.

The incident occurred over the weekend during the Easter celebrations.

The naughty teen suspected to be behind the mischief, 18-year-old Tracy Sibanda, was at the Church of International Disciples in Thorngrove, Bulawayo, over the weekend.

A wild idea came to her mind and she decided to follow through with it.

Tracey had bought enhancing pills which works by increasing blood flow to the penis, helping the user maintain an erection.

Some potential side effects of Viagra are headaches, runny or blocked nose, a nosebleed, light-headedness or dizziness.

Tracy then allegedly threw the aphrodisiac into the church water and it was drama in the building.

Multiple congregants were affected, and the similarities in their ordeal gave them an idea of the crime Tracy had committed.